Gigantour 2012 Featuring Megadeth, Motorhead Announces Tour Dates

As previously reported, 2012 marks the return of Gigantour, the Megadeth-helmed travelling music festival.
Perhaps trying to avoid all the summer tour packages, the tour -- which is set to feature Megadeth, Motorhead, Volbeat and Lacuna Coil -- will kick off on January 26. You can check out full tour dates below.
Megadeth's new album, THiRT3EN, is out today on Roadrunner Records.
- Jan. 26 – Camden, NJ – Susquehanna Bank Center
- Jan. 27 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Jan. 28 – New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Jan. 29 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena
- Feb. 01 – Glens Falls, NY – Glens Falls Civic Center
- Feb. 02 – Quebec City, QC – Colisee Pepsi Arena
- Feb. 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Feb. 05 – Kingston, ON – K-Rock Centre
- Feb. 07 – Oshawa, ON – General Motors Centre
- Feb. 08 – Hamilton, ON – Copps Coliseum
- Feb. 09 – Auburn Hills, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
- Feb. 10 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
- Feb. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
- Feb. 14 – St. Paul, MN – Myth
- Feb. 16 – Saskatoon, SK – Prairieland
- Feb. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre
- Feb. 18 – Calgary, AB – Big 4 Building
- Feb. 20 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre
- Feb. 21 – Kent, WA – Showare Center
- Feb. 23 – San Jose, CA – Events Center
- Feb. 24 – Universal City, CA – Gibson Amphitheatre
- Feb. 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
- Feb. 26 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Coliseum
- Feb. 28 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium