Gigantour 2012 Featuring Megadeth, Motorhead Announces Tour Dates

As previously reported, 2012 marks the return of Gigantour, the Megadeth-helmed travelling music festival.

Perhaps trying to avoid all the summer tour packages, the tour -- which is set to feature Megadeth, Motorhead, Volbeat and Lacuna Coil -- will kick off on January 26. You can check out full tour dates below.

Megadeth's new album, THiRT3EN, is out today on Roadrunner Records.