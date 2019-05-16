Girls Rock Reverb Auction to Feature Items from Joan Jett, Nancy Wilson, Indigo Girls, Lita Ford and More

Indigo Girls Epiphone

Reverb.com has announced the Girls Rock Reverb Gives Auction, a partnership with some of the biggest names in music to auction off music gear, records, memorabilia and more for charity. The auction launches May 21, with proceeds benefiting 10 nonprofits dedicated to empowering female, transgender and gender non-conforming youth through music.

Among the items that will be up for auction on Reverb is a Sennheiser microphone and several records autographed by Stevie Nicks. Fans can also bid on a Fender ukulele signed by Billie Eilish, a pair of Hurley sneakers worn by Joan Jett on tour, an Oscar Schmidt autoharp used and signed by Nancy Wilson of Heart, a pair of drumsticks used on tour and signed by Shakira, an Epiphone amplifier owned by Tegan and Sara, an LP hand-painted by Alison Mosshart, an Epiphone electric guitar used by the Indigo Girls, an Ernie Ball electric guitar used by Kimbra and a show poster signed by Bonnie Raitt and James Taylor.

The auction will also feature signed memorabilia from Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Dolly Parton, Patti Smith, Lita Ford, Ani DiFranco and Kelly Clarkson.

Said Linda Perry, who donated a signed acoustic guitar gifted to her by Natasha Bedingfield, “I want young girls to know that there are so many ways that they can contribute to the music industry. They can be producers, writers, CEOs and managers. There are very powerful positions in the business that need to be filled by powerful young women.”

Of the guitar, Perry said, “It has written many songs all over the country and in different parts of the world. I hope the energy inspires someone to write something incredible.”

Linda Perry Taylor

The Girls Rock Reverb Gives Auction will also feature:

Music gear, including: A Kala ukulele signed by Ingrid Michaelson; an Epiphone acoustic guitar signed by Faith Hill; a KC Hawaii ukulele owned and autographed by Colbie Caillat; a signed Hendrix guitar strap and Vox amp used extensively on the road by Khruangbin; a Helms Alee-owned pedal—one of 50 created; the first microphone that Caroline Rose ever owned, signed by the singer/songwriter; and pedals owned and/or autographed by Lindsay Ell, Yvette Young, and Chelsea Wolfe.

Clothing, including: Fergie Footwear sandals signed by Fergie; REBA by Justin cowboy boots signed by Reba McEntire; a pink belt and record signed by Loretta Lynn; a 1999 tour t-shirt signed by Charli XCX; and a jumpsuit from I'm With Her.

Experiences, including: Concert tickets and a meet and greet experience with The B-52s; two tickets to any show on P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour; two tickets to any upcoming Patty Griffin concert; two tickets to any upcoming Lauren Alaina concert; and a VIP Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Vault Tour valued at $2,500.

Multiple autographed vinyl LPs from artists like Annie Lennox, Regina Spektor, CHVRCHES, Michelle Branch, Khruangbin, Phoebe Bridgers, Norah Jones, Lucius, Julien Baker, Tash Sultana, Joan Jett, Elle King, Wynonna Judd, Little Big Town, Marian Hill, Neko Case, and Lindsey Stirling; as well as memorabilia and more from Sharon Van Etten, Evanescence, Cat Power, Larkin Poe, Lake Street Dive, Nicole Moudaber, Warner Bros. Records, and Bloodshot Records.

The Girls Rock Reverb Gives Auction will run from May 21 to May 28. You can learn more and preview a portion of the items that will be available here.