We've all been there, lurching around on a plane, train or automobile - feeling our stomachs churn as we fear what the instruments we might have brought on our journey will look like by its end.

As a touring musician, wouldn't it be nice to simply put your electric or acoustic guitar in its case, and not have to fret about its condition at all as you move from point A to point B? That's where ENKI USA, and its formidable guitar cases, come in.

With its "pretty much bulletproof" AMG-2 acoustic case and AMG Professional Series electric guitar case, touring musicians can simply pack, or check in, their guitars and not concern themselves with unfilled potholes or careless baggage handlers.

You can learn more about these standout cases in the video - hosted by GW's Paul Riario and Alan Chaput - above.

For more info on ENKI USA, stop by the company's website.