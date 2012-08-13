Glen Campbell/Jimmy Webb In Session CD/DVD coming on Fantasy Records

Glen Campbell’s and Jimmy Webb’s the legendary songwriters behind the chart-topping hits like “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and “Where’s the Playground Susie,” have performed countless times together over the years.

However, recordings of their live appearances are very rare, but now with the release of the two-disc In Session CD/DVD on the Fantasy Records label, that is scheduled for September 25, 2012, you can finally hear the duo perform live.

In Session was taped in 1983 in the Hamilton, Ontario studios of CHCH-TV. The syndicated Canadian concert TV series was conceived and produced by Ian Milne Anderson as a way of pairing artists with deep mutual admiration, such as Campbell and Webb, B.B. King and Larry Carlton, Dr. John and Johnny Winter, and Albert King and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

With Webb at the piano, the show featured Campbell on guitar, singing and playing the hits “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” and “Where’s the Playground Susie” along with less prominent Webb tunes including Campbell’s only known recording of “Sunshower,” initially written and produced for soul singer Thelma Houston.

To be released on the heels of Campbell’s Goodbye Tour, the In Session CD/DVD collection includes not only rare, previously unreleased Campbell/Webb performances of some of Campbell's biggest hits, but also features a version of Webb’s “MacArthur Park” (best known for the rendition by Richard Harris), plus “Sunshower,” “The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress,” and “Still Within the Sound of My Voice” — all gems from the pen of Webb. This collection is also interspersed with excerpts from an interview with Webb and engaging and insightful reminiscences between the two legendary artists.

In Session Track Listing:

DISC ONE

1. Light Years 4:15

2. If These Walls Could Speak 3:02

3. Galveston 3:46

4. Where's The Playground Susie 2:22

5. MacArthur Park 7:22

6. Wichita Lineman 3:45

7. The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress 3:58

8. Sunshower 2:46

9. Still Within The Sound Of My Voice 4:00

DISC TWO

1. Excerpt from "By The Time I Get To Phoenix" 1:28

2. Jimmy Webb On Meeting Glen For The First Time 1:00

3. Light Years 3:28

4. Glen And Jimmy Discuss "If These Walls Could Speak" 1:12

5. If These Walls Could Speak 3:00

6. Glen And Jimmy Discuss "Galveston" 1:25

7. Galveston 3:02

8. Glen And Jimmy Discuss "Where's The Playground Susie"

9. Where's The Playground Susie 2:18

10. MacArthur Park 7:30

11. Excerpt From “Almost Alright Again” 1:14

12. Jimmy Webb On “Wichita Lineman” 1:00

13. Wichita Lineman 3:07

14. Jimmy Webb On “The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress”

15. The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress 3:00

16. Jimmy Webb On “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” 3:25

17. Glen And Jimmy Discuss “Honey Come Back” And “Sunshower” 1:00

18. Sunshower 2:44

19. Still Within The Sound Of My Voice 3:54

For more information visit here