Glenn Danzig Covers Black Sabbath, Elvis Presley and More on New Album

Glenn Danzig, former frontman of The Misfits, is set to release "Devil’s Angels," the first single from his still-untitled upcoming album of covers.

On the album, Danzig takes on tunes by Black Sabbath, Elvis Presley and several other artists.

“It’s [got] lots of different stuff [on it],” Danzig told Loudwire. “Of course there’s an Elvis Presley song on there, there’s a Black Sabbath cover … Then I took some old biker-movie theme songs and made them all old punk-sounding or whatever … Just f—ing around, really — just having a good time taking songs and giving them a different life or a different dimension. I just do what I feel like doing, as long as I don’t just cover it, because that’s boring to me. I wanna take it and change it and give it some other kind of thing. Otherwise just leave it alone.”

The first single, "Devils Angels," is the theme from a 1967 exploitation biker film. Danzig discussed his desire to cover the song through a news item posted on his website.

“I’ve wanted to record this song since 1979, and this is exactly the same arrangement I had for it back then, so it pretty much sounds like that late ’70s style of mine,” Danzig wrote. “I’m really happy with the way it turned out; it actually came out much better than I had hoped it would. We’re going to be playing it live on these upcoming shows.”

Danzig's 2012 Tour Dates: