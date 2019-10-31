Go on a blessed hellride with Wylde Audio’s Halloween-themed Odin Grail Orange Buzzsaw guitar

Because it’s never too late to announce a Halloween special – even on Halloween itself – Wylde Audio has unveiled the holiday-themed Odin Grail Orange and Black Buzzsaw electric guitar.

The limited edition model features a mahogany body with arched maple top, three-piece maple neck and ebony fretboard with mother-of-pearl large block inlays.

Pickups are a set of EMG ZW Zakk Wylde 81/85 signature humbuckers, controlled by individual volume knobs, one tone knob and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a TonePros T3BP Tune-O-Matic bridge with TonePros T1Zs tailpiece, Grover tuners and Graph Tech TUSQ nut.

(Image credit: courtesy of Wylde Audio)

The Odin Grail Orange and Black Buzzsaw is available now for $899 – $100 less than a standard Odin Grail – with only 30 models on offer.

To pick one up, go trick or treating over at Wylde Audio.