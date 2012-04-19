Godsmack to Cover Metallica, Beatles, Pink Floyd on 'Live & Inspired'

After teasing fans for month about the "big name" covers that will appear on their upcoming Live & Inspired album, Godsmack have finally unveiled the track listing for the half live, half covers release.
They weren't kidding about covering big songs either, as they'll be taking on Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters," The Beatles' "Come Together," Pink Floyd's "Time" and Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way," which has already debuted on radio.
Those tracks will make up the second disc of the release, with the first being comprised of live cuts from their last North American tour.
Live & Inspired is out May 15 via Universal Republic Records.
Live & Inspired Track Listing:
CD 1 (Live):
- 01. Straight Outta Line
- 02. Realign
- 03. Awake
- 04. Moon Baby
- 05. Changes
- 06. The Enemy
- 07. Keep Away
- 08. Speak
- 09. Voodoo
- 10. Batalla De Los Tambores
- 11. Whatever
- 12. Serenity
- 13. I Stand Alone
CD 2 (Inspired):
01. Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh)
02. Come Together (The Beatles)
03. Time (Pink Floyd)
04. Nothing Else Matters (Metallica)