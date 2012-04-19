Godsmack to Cover Metallica, Beatles, Pink Floyd on 'Live & Inspired'

After teasing fans for month about the "big name" covers that will appear on their upcoming Live & Inspired album, Godsmack have finally unveiled the track listing for the half live, half covers release.

They weren't kidding about covering big songs either, as they'll be taking on Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters," The Beatles' "Come Together," Pink Floyd's "Time" and Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way," which has already debuted on radio.

Those tracks will make up the second disc of the release, with the first being comprised of live cuts from their last North American tour.

Live & Inspired is out May 15 via Universal Republic Records.

Live & Inspired Track Listing:

CD 1 (Live):

01. Straight Outta Line

02. Realign

03. Awake

04. Moon Baby

05. Changes

06. The Enemy

07. Keep Away

08. Speak

09. Voodoo

10. Batalla De Los Tambores

11. Whatever

12. Serenity

13. I Stand Alone

CD 2 (Inspired):

01. Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh)

02. Come Together (The Beatles)

03. Time (Pink Floyd)

04. Nothing Else Matters (Metallica)