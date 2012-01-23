Godsmack, Staind Announce 2012 "Mass Chaos" Tour Dates

Godsmack and Staind have just unveiled the tour dates for a 2012 co-headlining tour that will see the bands being supported by Halestorm. Dubbed the "Mass Chaos Tour," the trek kicks off on May 13 in Augusta, Georgia. You can get the full list of tour dates below.

Staind released a new, self-titled album last summer which landed at No. 5 on the Billboard charts.

According to recent reports, Godsmack are currently working on a live release for 2012, and have also recorded a "handful" of cover songs as well. No official release plans for either have been announced.

Godsmack, Staind, Halestorm 2012 Tour Dates