Godsmack, Staind Announce 2012 "Mass Chaos" Tour Dates

Godsmack and Staind have just unveiled the tour dates for a 2012 co-headlining tour that will see the bands being supported by Halestorm. Dubbed the "Mass Chaos Tour," the trek kicks off on May 13 in Augusta, Georgia. You can get the full list of tour dates below.
Staind released a new, self-titled album last summer which landed at No. 5 on the Billboard charts.
According to recent reports, Godsmack are currently working on a live release for 2012, and have also recorded a "handful" of cover songs as well. No official release plans for either have been announced.
Godsmack, Staind, Halestorm 2012 Tour Dates
- May 13 - Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena
- May 15 - Estero, FL @ Germain Arena
- May 17 - New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
- May 18 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
- May 19 - Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center 99 X Fest
- May 21 - Lubbock, TX @ Lone Star Amphitheater
- May 22 - Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo Center
- May 24 - Beaumont, TX @ Ford Pavilion
- May 25 - Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Center
- May 27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Quail Run Park 98 KUPD UFEST
- May 01 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater
- May 02 - San Antonio, TX @ Illusions Theater
- May 04 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
- May 06 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
- May 09 - Battle Creek, MI @ Kellogg Arena
- May 11 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- May 12 - Huntington, WV @ The Big Sandy Superstore Arena
- May 15 - Syracuse, NY @ Oncenter
- May 16 - Manchester, NH @ Verizon Wireless Arena
- May 18 - Bangor, ME @ [to be announced]