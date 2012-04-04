Gojira Announce New Album Title, Release Date

France's Gojira have announced L'Enfant Sauvage (which translated from French means "The Wild Child") as the title of their forthcoming new album. The record is slated to drop on June 26 via the band's new home, Roadrunner Records.

"When you become a musician, you don't have a boss telling you what to do so you have to be very responsible," said vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier of the album's title. "With freedom comes responsibility, so I'm asking myself, 'What is freedom? What does it mean to me?' L'Enfant Sauvage reflects on that. There's no answer though. There's just life and questions."

L'Enfant Sauvage marks the long-awaited follow-up to 2008's The Way of All Flesh.

L'Enfant Sauvage Track Listing: