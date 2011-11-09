Gojira Sign with Roadrunner Records; Begin Work on New Album

A few days after entering the studio to start work on their new album, France's Gojira have now officially inked a deal with Roadrunner Records for what will become their fifth album.

"We are so stoked to walk with the legendary Roadrunner," said vocalist/guitarist Joe Duplantier of the new partnership. "We discovered Sepultura, Machine Head, Death, Fear Factory and so many other great bands thanks to these guys. Roadrunner has been a great source of inspiration for us as metal fans. It's an honor to be part of this family today as a band. We feel we'll get the right support at the right moment in our career. We cannot wait to release our new record and get back on the road."

While there is still no word on the release of the long-awaited Sea Shepher EP -- which features guest appearances from Mastodon's Brent Hinds, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe, Soulfly’s Max Cavalera and Devin Townsend, among other -- but we can only hope this new record deal will let it see the light of day sooner rather than later.