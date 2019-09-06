Gotta tune ’em all! Korg unveils Pokémon clip-on tuners

In a tie-in absolutely no-one saw coming, Korg has released an official line of Pokémon clip-on tuners and metronomes into the wild.

For a limited time only, the Pitchclip 2 is available in Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Pikachu variations, with colors to match, while Pokéballs illuminate to show if you’re sharp, flat or on-point.

The tuners have a 24-hour battery life, +/-1 cent tuning accuracy, and they’re compatible with electric and acoustic guitars, basses and ukuleles, for when you really gotta tune ’em all (yes, the gag in the header was, in fact, factually sound). If you ask us, Korg did miss a trick by not calling one the Pika-tune, though.

What’s more, the look of the company’s MA-2 metronome has also evolved to feature Pikachu and Eevee finishes, as well as packing its usual handy array of beats and rhythm patterns.

If you’re looking to expand your Pokédex, Korg’s Pokémon accessories are available from October for $25.99 apiece. Check out Korg for more info.