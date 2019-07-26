Gov’t Mule Announce Bring On the Music Fall Tour

Gov't Mule have announced the Bring On the Music fall tour, which kicks off September 12 in Portland, Maine.

The new tour follows the release of the live film and album Bring On the Music —Live at the Capitol Theatre, directed by Danny Clinch. The package gathers material from two shows at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on April 27 and 28 of 2018, as well as interviews with the band members and backstage footage.

In a statement, Mule leader Warren Haynes said:

“25 years. By the time you see and hear the performances from these two shows, Gov’t Mule will have celebrated 25 years as a band — something we never could have imagined. It’s no easy task keeping a band together for 25 years. You don’t get to do that without having built, nurtured, depended on, tested, damaged and rebuilt important relationships. In fact, with any band that’s stayed around that long, it’s all about relationships. When we made the decision to document where the band is currently (musically speaking), it immediately occurred to us that this would be, among other things, a celebration of a lot of those relationships — starting with the one between the four of us.”

Pre-sale tickets for all shows are available now, with the general on-sale beginning July 26.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to Mule.net. You can check out the full itinerary, with the new Bring on the Music dates, below.

(Image credit: courtesy of Gov't Mule)

Gov’t Mule tour dates

*New dates in bold

Aug 11 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory^

Aug 13 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek^

Aug 15 - Papillion, NE @ SumTur Amphitheatre

Aug 16 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District^

Aug 17 - Wichita, KS @ Wave^

Aug 18 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Aug 21 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station - Ballroom^

Aug 23 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Center^

Aug 24 - Reno, NV @ Outdoor Plaza at Harrah's Reno^

Aug 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford Theatre^

Aug 27 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery^

Aug 29 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre^

Aug 30 - Medford, OR @ Britt Music & Arts Festival^

Aug 31 - George, WA @ The Gorge +

Sep 1 - George, WA @ The Gorge +

Sep 4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

Sep 5-8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender

Sep 12 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Sep 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Outlaw Music Festival##

Sep 14 - New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

Sep 18 - Concord, NH @ The Capitol Center for the Arts

Sep 19 - Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre

Sep 20 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater

Sep 21-22 - Buffalo, NY @ Borderland Festival

Sep 24 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Sep 26 - Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

Sep 27 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Sep 28 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Oct 1 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

Oct 3 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

Oct 4 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

Oct 5 - Virginia Beach, VA @ TBD

^ w/ Nikki Lane

# w/ Ryan Bingham

## w/ Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt

+ w/ Dave Matthews Band