Gov't Mule Releasing Live 'Mulennium' 3-CD Package

Gov't Mule are set to release their '99-00 New Year's Eve show, featuring the original Mule lineup, in a 3-CD Mulennium package.

The release also features Little Milton, one of Warren Haynes' most important influences, who joins Gov't Mule for six songs including "I Can't Quit You Baby" and "It Hurts Me Too." Mulennium also marks the 10th anniversary of Allen Woody's death and is the first official release featuring the original Gov't Mule trio issued since his passing.

Mulennium features Gov't Mule's original line-up: Warren Haynes on guitar, Matt Abts on drums and the late Allen Woody on bass and contains many Mule covers played for the first time including The Black Crowes' "Sometimes Salvation" and King Crimson's "21st Century Schizoid Man." Blues legend Little Milton and The Black Crowes' Audley Freed join Mule for a spirited second set that blazes into the wee hours of the new millennium.

"Friends seen and unseen, I find myself, again, trying to conjure up what to say about a show-in this case a memorable, dare I even say magical show," says Haynes. "New Year's shows, as everyone in Muleland knows, are very special to us. The show was never intended to be an official release but we knew it should be recorded and, thanks to our friend Doug Oade, it was. Finally after all this time we have re-mixed it and are happy to share it with you."

The 3-disc collection was painstakingly remixed and mastered from the original master tapes. Mulennium is out August 3 via Evil Teen.

GOV'T MULE - MULENNIUM

Recorded 12/31/1999 at Roxy Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Produced by Warren Haynes

Release Date: 08/03/2010

3-CD Set

Disc 1:

1. Bad Little Doggie

2. Lay Your Burden Down

3. Blind Man In The Dark

4. Life Before Insanity

5. Larger Than Life

6. Towering Fool

7. Countdown Jam

8. 21st Century Schizoid Man

9. We're Not Gonna Take It

10. Dazed And Confused

Disc 2:

1. When The Blues Comes Knockin'*

2. My Dog And Me

3. Lump On Your Stump *

4. I Can't Quit You Baby *

5. It Hurts Me Too *

6. Blues Is Alright *

7. Is It My Body? **

8. Power Of Soul **

Disc 3:

1. Helter Skelter **

2. Sometimes Salvation **

3. 30 Days In The Hole ***

4. End Of The Line **

5. Out Of The Rain ****

6. I Shall Be Released *****

7. Simple Man ******

8. Crowd

*with Little Milton

**with Audley Freed

***with Audley Freed & Robert Kearns

****with Audley Freed, Johnny Mosier & Mark Van Allen

*****with Barry Richman, Robert Kearns, Johnny Mosier & Mark Van Allen

****** with Audley Freed & Mark Van Allen

http://mule.net

http://warrenhaynes.net