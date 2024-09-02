“He plays five notes, and those five notes said more than any of these metal shredders could ever wish they could say”: Grace Bowers on how B.B. King completely changed her perspective on what makes a good guitar solo

By
published

Bowers discusses her transition from hair metal to blues

Left-Grace Bowers performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California; Right-B.B. King playing his guitar Lucille
(Image credit: Left-Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Right-Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty Images)

Grace Bowers is part of the vanguard of the new blues-rock generation. In a new interview, she talked about her deep connection to the genre and named the blues legend who compelled her to sharpen her guitar chops.

“It was right when Covid started. I was sitting in my mom's car flipping through radio stations, and I heard B.B. King,” recounts Bowers on The Zach Sang Show. “He was playing Sweet Little Angel [a blues standard recorded by many artists], which is a song off of his very first album.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.