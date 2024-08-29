“This is an artist who's not just carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll – she's igniting a whole new fire”: Grace Bowers trades her Gibson SG for a Fender Strat to cover Stevie Ray Vaughan classics

By
published

The young blues virtuoso and her band The Hodge Podge pay homage to Vaughan with their own takes on Lenny and Scuttle Buttin’

Grace Bowers performs at 2024 BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

Grace Bowers and her band, The Hodge Podge, have just delivered their own renditions of two Stevie Ray Vaughan classics, Lenny (1983) and Scuttle Buttin’ (1984) as part of a recorded performance at The Underdog in Nashville.

For this occasion, Bowers ditched her trusty Gibson SG and opted for a white Strat. This gesture served as a nod to Vaughan's Charley Stratocaster, a white custom-made hardtail Strat-style guitar built by his friend Charley Wirz, which he played on Life Without You (1985) and Live at Montreux 1982 & 1985.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com.