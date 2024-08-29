“This is an artist who's not just carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll – she's igniting a whole new fire”: Grace Bowers trades her Gibson SG for a Fender Strat to cover Stevie Ray Vaughan classics

Grace Bowers and her band, The Hodge Podge, have just delivered their own renditions of two Stevie Ray Vaughan classics, Lenny (1983) and Scuttle Buttin’ (1984) as part of a recorded performance at The Underdog in Nashville.

For this occasion, Bowers ditched her trusty Gibson SG and opted for a white Strat. This gesture served as a nod to Vaughan's Charley Stratocaster, a white custom-made hardtail Strat-style guitar built by his friend Charley Wirz, which he played on Life Without You (1985) and Live at Montreux 1982 & 1985.

Grace Bowers | "Lenny / Scuttle Buttinâ€ | Western AF - YouTube Watch On

“When Grace and her band The Hodge Podge take the stage with their blend of blues, rock, and soul, suddenly age becomes just a number as they weave something entirely their own,” wrote Western AF in the performance description.

“As we watched Grace and her band tear through a set that could rival any seasoned veteran, we couldn't help but feel like we were witnessing the early days of something truly special. This is an artist who's not just carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll – she's igniting a whole new fire.”

The young guitarist's virtuosic performance was complemented by Nate Felty on drums, Esther Okai Tetteh on vocals, Joshua Blaylock on keys, Eric Fortaleza on bass, and Prince Parker on rhythm guitar.

Bowers recently made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a wah-laden performance of her track Tell Me Why U Do That.