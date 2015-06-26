Grateful Dead Announce 'Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of Grateful Dead' Live Box Set

As we've reported, the Grateful Dead will perform several "Fare Thee Well" shows in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The shows will take place June 27 and 28 in Santa Clara, California, and July 3 to 5 in Chicago. The band will play two sets per night and will feature the "Core Four" of Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann.

They'll also be joined by Phish's Trey Anastasio on lead guitar, Jeff Chimenti on keyboards and Bruce Hornsby on piano.

The Dead have also announced the upcoming release of Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of Grateful Dead, a live box set—from the aforementioned shows—that will be released in limited formats by Rhino November 20.

The 12-CD/7-Blu-ray and 12-CD/7-DVD releases will be exclusive to dead.net and will be limited to 20,000 individually numbered copies each.

The dead.net versions also will feature an exclusive bonus disc featuring behind-the-scenes footage shot by Justin Kreutzmann.

Included on the disc will be footage from the Grateful Dead ticketing office documenting the 350,000-plus ticket requests received for the shows, vignettes from the parking lot scene at Soldier Field and backstage material.

Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of Grateful Dead also will be released in smaller retail versions.

FARE THEE WELL, Dead.net Exclusive Complete Versions:

12-CD/7-Blu-ray Complete Version - Full audio and high-definition video from all three

shows on CD and Bluray plus exclusive bonus disc of behind-the-scenes footage. Individually

numbered, limited edition of 20,000.

12-CD/7-DVD Complete Version - Full audio and video from all three shows on CD and

DVD plus exclusive bonus disc of behind-the-scenes footage. Individually numbered, limited

edition of 20,000.

FARE THEE WELL, Retail Versions:

• 4-CD/2-Blu-ray Version - Full audio and high-definition video from final show (July 5) on CD

and Blu-ray.

• 4-CD/2-DVD Version - Full audio and video from final show (July 5) on CD and DVD.

• 2-Blu-ray Version - Full high-definition video from final show (July 5) on Blu-ray.

• 2-DVD Version - Full video from final show (July 5) on DVD.

• 2-CD "Best Of" Version - Audio highlights from all three shows.

• Digital Download - Audio and video from the final show (July 5) will be available as well as

audio from the "Best Of" version.

For more information, watch the video below and visit dead.net.