Bidding opens for the 2021 Great Guitar Build Off instrument auction

Bidding has officially opened for the wild, wacky and wonderful electric guitar creations that have been made as part of the 2021 Great Guitar Build Off.

Involved in the invitational category of the competition – which is run by Crimson Guitars – were 10 YouTubers, who were tasked with designing and creating a unique instrument from one of Crimson’s basic guitar building kits.

After a lengthy design and construction process, the creations born out of this year’s GGBO have made their way onto Crimson Guitars’ eBay account, and are being auctioned off to the public.

A portion of the proceeds raised from each sale will go towards supporting a charity of the builder’s choice, and to the GGBO, which aims to help get disadvantaged people into the art of guitar lutherie.

Bidding on each one-of-a-kind axe will end on July 2, with the winning bid set to be announced live on Crimson Guitars’ YouTube channel.

Ben Crowe of Crimson Guitars was joined in the invitational category by Laura Poingdestre, Brad Angove, Tamar Hannah and Jimmy DiResta, among others. You can check out a number of notable creations from the competition in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 Tamar Hannah's Great Guitar Build Off submission (Image credit: Crimson Guitars / eBay) Image 2 of 5 Jimmy DiResta's Great Guitar Build Off submission (Image credit: Crimson Guitars / eBay) Image 3 of 5 Tchiks Guitars' Great Guitar Build Off submission (Image credit: Crimson Guitars / eBay) Image 4 of 5 Colin Scott's Great Guitar Build Off submission (Image credit: Crimson Guitars / eBay) Image 5 of 5 Ben Crowe's Great Guitar Build Off submission (Image credit: Crimson Guitars / eBay)

Earlier in the competition, Colin of CSGuitars took home the award for best build as voted by the public for his Scottish-themed "Guitartan" creation, which is currently up for auction alongside a host of other eye-catching one-off creations.

For more information, head over to the Great Guitar Build Off's official website.