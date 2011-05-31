Green Day Working On New Material

No official release timetable for a new album has been given, but pop punkers Green Day are hard at work on new material.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took to Twitter to inform fans that "Green Day has been jamming new songs everyday. There's a ton of new songs. The direction is fresh and high energy. Feels great."

He would soon add: "I don't want to give away too much, but just know that Me, Mike Dirnt, Tre and Jason White [touring guitarist] are collaborating and having the best time playing music."

Back in March, Green Day released a live album titled Awesome As Fuck. Their last studio album was 2009's 21st Century Breakdown.