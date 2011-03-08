Gregg Allman Announces Solo Tour Dates

We just got word that legendary guitarist Gregg Allman will be hitting the road to tour behind his latest solo album, Low Country Blues. The first leg of tour dates is listed below. April 19th - 27th are all co-headlining shows with the Steve Miller Band, followed by a summer European tour and back doing shows in the States in the late summer into the fall.
- April 19 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston performing Arts Center
- April 20 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
- April 22 - Columbus, OH - Lifestyle Communities Pavillion
- April 23 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Bank Arena
- April 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theatre
- April 27 - Indiana, PA - Kovalchick Complex
- April 29 - West Palm Beach, FL - Sunfest
- May 1 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Fest
- May 4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
- May 6 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage fest
- May 7 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live
- June 2 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
- June 4 - Syracuse, NY - Taste of Syracuse