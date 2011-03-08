Gregg Allman Announces Solo Tour Dates

We just got word that legendary guitarist Gregg Allman will be hitting the road to tour behind his latest solo album, Low Country Blues. The first leg of tour dates is listed below. April 19th - 27th are all co-headlining shows with the Steve Miller Band, followed by a summer European tour and back doing shows in the States in the late summer into the fall.

April 19 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston performing Arts Center

April 20 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

April 22 - Columbus, OH - Lifestyle Communities Pavillion

April 23 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Bank Arena

April 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theatre

April 27 - Indiana, PA - Kovalchick Complex

April 29 - West Palm Beach, FL - Sunfest

May 1 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Fest

May 4 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

May 6 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage fest

May 7 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Live

June 2 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

June 4 - Syracuse, NY - Taste of Syracuse