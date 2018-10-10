Greta Van Fleet Announce Initial ‘March of the Peaceful Army’ World Tour Dates

Greta Van Fleet have announced the first dates for their 2019 March of the Peaceful Army world tour. The outing will be in support of the band’s full-length debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, out October 19 on Lava/Republic Records.

The March of the Peaceful Army world tour will see the band visit Australia and New Zealand for the first time before heading to Europe and the UK, and then finally to North America.

All confirmed dates and ticket on-sale details are below. For additional information and to purchase tickets head over to GretaVanFleet.com.

March of the Peaceful Army 2019 World Tour:

JANUARY

29 Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 9:00AM/local)

FEBRUARY

3 Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, Australia (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

5 Forum Theatre, Melbourne, Australia (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

8 Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland, New Zealand (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

22 Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

24 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

25 Zenith, Munich, Germany (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

27 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

28 Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

MARCH

3 Zenith, Paris, France (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

5 Newcastle 02 Academy, Newcastle, UK (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

7 02 Academy, Glasgow, UK (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

8 02 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

10 Rock City, Nottingham, UK (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

11 Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

13 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland (on-sale Friday, October 19 @ 10:00AM/local)

MAY

7 Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, Miami, FL (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

9 Daily's Place Amphitheatre, Jacksonville, FL (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

10 Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds, Orlando, FL (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

12 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

13 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

15 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

16 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

18 The Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

21 MECU Pavilion, Baltimore, MD (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

22 The Dome, Rochester, NY (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

25 Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

28 Echo Beach, Toronto, ON CANADA (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

JUNE

2 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, OH (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 10:00AM/local)

4 Breese Stevens Field, Madison, WI (on-sale Friday, October 12 @ 12NOON/local)