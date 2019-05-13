Greta Van Fleet Announce North American Tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced new North American tour dates in support of their debut full-length album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The new dates kick off September 21 in Kansas City and wrap October 15 in Philadelphia.

Support on all shows will come from Shannon & the Clams.

Pre-sales for Peaceful Army Fan Club members begin Wednesday, May 15, and the public on-sale starts Friday, May 17 at 10 A.M. local time.

You can check out the full itinerary, including all previously announced dates, below.

For more information, head over to GretaVanFleet.com.

Greta Van Fleet March of the Peaceful Army tour dates

MAY

13 Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

15 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

16 Red Hat Amphitheatre, Raleigh, NC

18 The Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

19 Kerfuffle, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD (DC101 Radio show)

21 MECU Pavilion, Baltimore, MD

22 Rochester Dome Arena, Rochester, NY

24 Boston Calling Festival, Boston, MA

25 Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

28 Echo Beach, Toronto, ON CANADA

29 Echo Beach, Toronto, ON CANADA

31 Bunbury Music Festival, Cincinnati, OH

JUNE

1 Bunbury Music Festival, Cincinnati, OH

2 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, OH

4 Breese Stevens Field, Madison, WI

(June 27 - September 10 - Europe, Australia and New Zealand dates)

NORTH AMERICAN FALL RUN

SEPTEMBER

21 The Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

23 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO

27 The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

29 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, CA

30 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

OCTOBER

2 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

5 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

9 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX

11 UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

13 Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

15 The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA