Gretsch teams up with Richard Fortus for two elegantly crafted signature Falcon Center Block models

Gretsch has teamed up with Guns N' Roses electric guitar guru Richard Fortus for not one, but two, all-new signature Falcon Center Block models.

Arriving in the form of the Bigsby-equipped G6636T and V-Stoptail-styled G6636, both models are described as versatile “player-centric” models, which can be used to achieve Fortus’s famed overdriven tones as well as a slew of diverse sonic varieties.

Aside from the glaringly obvious differences between the two – most notably the bold solid colorways and hardware appointments – there are also a number of subtle functional fluctuations between the spec sheets that are revealed upon closer inspection.

That being said, read on for a thorough deep-dive into Fortus's signature Falcons.

Gretsch G6636-RF Signature Falcon Center Block with String-Thru Bigsby ($3,599)

First up is the G6636T, which comes equipped with an elegant Gloss Vintage White finish and a String-Thru Gretsch-embossed Bigsby tremolo system. Build-wise, the Bigsby model boasts a 1.75”-deep laminated maple body, which lines up alongside a lightweight chambered spruce center block, chosen for its feedback-eliminating properties and its resonant character.

This model opts for a 25.5” scale length, and makes use of both a thick U-shaped maple neck and 12”-radius ebony fretboard. The brand’s decorative Pearloid Neo-Classical Thumbnail inlays add a touch of classic Gretsch heritage, while the Grover Rotomatic die-cast tuners serve up a more contemporary vibe.

Other functional features include a TonePros TP6R bridge with Roller Saddles, 22 Medium Jumbo frets and a GraphTech TUSQ XL nut. In the aesthetic apartment, the stylish sig is complemented by a custom truss rod cover, Jeweled G-Arrow control knobs, body binding and a tortoise pickguard with a gold Falcon graphic.

Under the hood, Fortus’s first Falcon comes equipped with a set of Custom Wound Filter’Tron pickups, which are at the mercy of a three-point toggle switch, as well as Treble Bleed master volume and No-Load Pot master tone controls.

Gretsch G6636-RF Signature Falcon Center Block with V-Stoptail ($3,399)

The equally stunning G6636 boasts a similar spec sheet to the aforementioned model, though it arrives with a gloriously muted Gloss Black finish and V-Stoptail – an intriguing appointment, given the guitarist’s previous affinity for Bigsby-equipped Gretschs.

Opting for a slightly smaller 24.6” radius, the model otherwise features an identical blueprint to the aforementioned Falcon – to recap, that’s a laminated maple body with chambered spruce center block, as well as a U-shaped maple neck and 12”-radius ebony fretboard.

Another small deviation from the original spec sheet is a TonePros TP6 bridge, which is utilized alongside Gretsch’s proprietary V-Stoptail. Otherwise, it’s business as usual, meaning a GraphTech TUSQ XL nut, Grover Rotomatic die-cast tuners, Jewelled G-Arrow control knobs and Pearloid Neo-Classical Thumbnail inlays all make the cut.

The pickup department is also the same, featuring a set of custom-wound Filter’Tron pickups controlled by a three-way switch, master volume and master tone knob.

A pearloid headstock logo, rather than a tortoise one, stays consistent with the guitar’s aesthetic vibe, and is located above Fortus’s custom truss rod cover.

Both models are available from November 2021.