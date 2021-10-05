Guild pays tribute to Bob Marley with affordable A-20 Marley model

Guild has unveiled the latest addition to its family of acoustic guitars, the A-20 Marley – a surprisingly affordable six-string that pays tribute to late reggae legend Bob Marley.

Featuring a classic dreadnought body shape, the spec sheet aims to capture the essence of Marley’s own Guild Madeira A-20 – on which he wrote a number of his hits – with the boutique brand releasing the newly tweaked reissue alongside a series of Marley-inspired extras.

“Bob Marley united the world through music,” reads a passage from an accompanying booklet. “This collaboration between Marley and Guild was built upon a shared vision to continue his legacy by recreating the guitar on which he wrote the songs that changed the world.

“We hope new musicians are inspired to pick up this guitar and do the same.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Guild) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Guild) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Guild) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Guild)

Build-wise, the Guild A-20 Marley boasts a solid spruce top, which is paired with mahogany back and sides. Other functional appointments include a C-shape neck, 24.5” scale length, pau ferro fretboard and bridge, and bone nut and saddle.

In terms of aesthetics, the acoustic flashes a sleek Marley script inlay on the 12th fret, and comes equipped with a vintage-style, round-cornered headstock with a period-correct Guild logo, akin to Marley’s own Madeira.

A black pickguard adorned with a golden Bob Marley signature scrawl also makes the cut.

Accompanying the guitar itself is a boatload of extras, including a booklet containing the history of Marley’s original Guild Madeira, first-hand stories from his family and details on how the current A-20 was constructed.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Guild) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Guild) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Guild) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Guild)

The booklet also boasts official chord sheets to three of Marley’s most-loved hits – yes, Three Little Birds is among them – and will line up alongside custom artwork, custom guitar pieces and a poster of Bob Marley with his original Madeira.

As part of the collaboration, Guild has announced its support for the Alpha School of Music in Marley's hometown of Kingston by donating instruments to its music program.

And, as well as paying homage to Marley’s mammoth repertoire of hits and his passion for sharing music, Guild’s new offering will also seek to reflect his love for the planet.

Each guitar arrives in a Marley X gig bag constructed from recycled nylon, with Guild announcing a new partnership with One Tree Planted in order to – you guessed it – plant a tree for every instrument sold.

(Image credit: Guild)

Said Ziggy Marley, Bob’s son and former frontman of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, “It’s a continuation of the philosophy of Bob’s music. Anywhere his representation goes, his message goes.

“So, we are very happy that we have the opportunity to work with Guild to spread his message through this guitar.”

“This guitar will open the door for a new generation to learn about Bob Marley’s music and message,” added Tim Miklaucic, CEO/Founder of Cordoba Music Group, Guild’s parent company. “We are very proud of the guitar and honored for the opportunity to work closely with the Marley family.”

The A-20 Marley – complete with all of the aforementioned extras – is available now for $399.

To find out more, head over to Guild.