Guitar Center Announces Slash Mega-Contest

Continuing its support of aspiring artists, Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, today announced Guitar Center Presents Your Next Record with Slash, a first-of-its-kind, unsigned band competition that provides emerging artists the chance to win the ultimate career-altering opportunity: record a 3-song EP with legendary producer Mike Clink (Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, Megadeth) and have Slash write, record and perform on the winning artists’ single. Starting today, through April 30, 2010, bands across the United States are invited to submit their music at YourNextRecord.com for a chance to win the aforementioned prize package, which also includes:

A management development deal with “The Collective” (the team Linkin Park, Slash, Avenged Sevenfold)

Feature of winning artists’ single on iTunes

Worldwide distribution of winning artists’ music through Tunecore

$10,000 Guitar Center Shopping Spree

New gear and endorsement deals from Ernie Ball Music Man

An opening slot on Slash’s Monster Energy Bash

An editorial feature on the winning band in Guitar World Magazine

“The formula that used to work for discovering new artists has been decimated and the opportunities for really talented bands to be heard is extremely limited,” said Slash. “That’s why it’s so important to me and Guitar Center to provide a situation where new talent can be discovered. This is an incredibly interesting way to find and help launch a really great band that hasn’t been able to get their foot in the door otherwise.”

Guitar Center commissioned leading entertainment platform developer, FameCast, adopting its proprietary contest management technology, known as “Buzz Factor,” to collect and present each band’s submissions and rank them using a variety of metrics such as online fan voting and community engagement, ensuring that the best bands standout. In addition, all bands will be armed with digital tools to help encourage their fans to vote for their submissions as well as other great unsigned artists. After the three-month submission and voting period the top bands will be personally evaluated and selected by Slash and Mike Clink.

Guitar Center is also a primary partner of Ernie Ball’s Shred with Slash promotion which offers musicians the chance to win over $50,000 in prizes, including a private master class with Slash, upon finding one of five custom, limited edition Slash guitar picks in select packs of Ernie Ball electric guitar strings sold exclusively at Guitar Center between February 1st and April 30th. Picks and corresponding prizes are as follows:

• Gold Pick: (20 winners) A private 2-hour Master Class with Slash

• Silver Pick: (10 winners): A custom Ernie Ball Music Man guitar or bass of winner’s choice

• Red Pick: (20 winners): A $500 Guitar Center shopping spree

• Black Pick: (100 winners) Signed copy of Slash’s new solo album

• White Pick: (1,000 winners) Free pack of Ernie Ball electric guitar strings

The opportunity coincides with what will be Slash’s first true solo album. Slash announced today his CD, Slash, will release in April 2010. The album features an all-star roster of guest musicians including Ian Astbury, Chris Cornell, Rocco DeLuca, Fergie, Dave Grohl, Myles Kennedy, Kid Rock, Lemmy Kilmister, Adam Levine of Maroon 5, Duff McKagan, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, and Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother.

Guitar Center Presents Your Next Record with Slash is just one of many Guitar Center initiatives created to foster growth and success within the music community, including its annual King of the Blues, Drum-Off and On-Stage competitions, among others. Guitar Center's King of the Blues is a nationwide amateur guitar skills competition with the goal of finding the next great undiscovered blues guitar player. Drum-Off is an annual drumming competition that, now in its 21st year, has been a launching pad for many drummers, including Cora Coleman-Dunham and Tony Royster Jr, two Drum-Off winners who have gone on to become highly acclaimed professional drummers (with Prince and Jay Z respectively). Guitar Center On-Stage is a musical competition judged by Mötley Crüe. The winning band, The Last Vegas, has since gone on to open for Mötley Crüe on tour and subsequently topped iTunes critics’ 2009 “Rock Singles of the Year List” with their hit single “I’m Bad.”