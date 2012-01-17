'The Guitar Collection: George Harrison' iPad App to be Released February 23

A new iPad app will allow Beatles and guitar fans the chance to check out the personal guitar collection of the late George Harrison. The app, The Guitar Collection: George Harrison, will be released through iTunes on February 23, two days before what would have been the former Beatle's 69th birthday.

The app, released by BANDWDTH Publishing, in conjunction with the George Harrison Estate, features photos, detailed descriptions, audio and video footage. Courtesy of 360-degree imaging by photographer Steven Sebring, fans can see the scratches, dings and worn threads on the guitars as if they were holding the instruments.

Audio recordings include Harrison himself introducing many of the guitars and playing sections of songs. The history of each guitar is laid out in detail, including the origin of the guitar, when and how it became part of Harrison's collection, modifications he made to it and why each was so important in creating his sound. Songs from his catalog are organized by the guitars used on each track, which allows the user to appreciate the personalities of each instrument.

The video section of the app contains footage of Ben Harper, Josh Homme, Mike Campbell and Dhani Harrison, each playing and showcasing the guitars and exploring their feel and tone. Conan O'Brien and Dhani discuss what make these guitars so exceptional. Also in this section, guitar great Gary Moore shares his views on what made Harrison such a distinctive, influential player.

The app will sell for $9.99 at the Apple App Store.

For more on the app and Harrison's guitars, check out the Spring 2012 issue of Guitar Aficionado magazine, which hits newsstands February 22. And don't forget to check out the Guitar World Lick of the Day app.

The George Harrison Guitar Collection from George Harrison on Vimeo.