Guitar Made of Legos Is Completely Functional — Demo Video

The Lego guitar shown in the top video below was made by Italian luthier Nicola Pavan.

And apart from the neck, electronics and hardware, it is made of nothing but Lego blocks, with only their own interlocking parts to hold them together.

“You might be thinking that under that layer of Lego there is some type of wood that forms the support, but you are wrong,” Pavan writes on his website. “The body is made entirely of Lego and without any kind of glue between the various blocks.

“Before arriving at the final model it was built a first prototype that allowed us to test the stability of Lego.”

Pavan notes that the guitar is fully functional, although, he writes, the tuning starts to give out “after a couple of songs.”

Pavan doesn’t say what inspired him to build a guitar out of Lego, but we suspect it came from the White Stripes’ video for “Fell in Love with a Girl” (bottom video). On September 4, Pavan posted a link to the video on his Facebook page with the message, “Because with the Lego, imagination has no limits!”