Guitar Maker Dean Zelinsky Debuts New E-Commerce Signature Brand

Dean Zelinsky has launched his new line, Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars, taking a personal approach by selling his guitars through the company's e-commerce website, deanzelinsky.com.

Players are now able to buy their instruments direct from the guitar maker.

By utilizing the e-commerce platform, Zelinsky aims to offer guitar players access to higher quality instruments at the best possible price, while maintaining a strong connection with his fan base. Simply put, Zelinsky wants to build your guitar.

“Dealing directly with my clientele is the best way to do business,” said Zelinsky, who emphasizes designing and building guitars is still his passion after nearly four decades. “World-class guitars will be delivered directly from my set up bench to the player’s door.”

Zelinsky is the first world-renowned guitar maker to adopt this “farm to table” approach, allowing his new Private Label brand to deliver a lot more guitar for the money. Musicians can expect Zelinsky's quality, design and latest technology at easily accessible pricing.

Celebrated guitarists such as ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell, Michael Schenker, Sammy Hagar, The Cars Elliot Easton, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Leslie West, Kerry Livgren of Kansas, Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and scores of others have all played guitars designed and built by Zelinsky.

Dean Zelinsky Private Label provides new guitar technology including Zelinsky’s patent-pending Z-Glide Reduced Friction Neck, which applies an advanced aerodynamic concept to the surface of the guitar’s neck. By engraving precise patterns into the back of the neck, surface area is reduced, thereby providing musician’s greater mobility and playability from their instruments. Zelinsky says, “We remove 70 percent of the neck’s surface. The rest is air.”

The new offerings from Dean Zelinsky Private Label will include the Tagliare, StrettaVita and Zenyatta, all of which are Zelinsky’s designs.

Pricing on Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars range from $279 to $4,500 USD.

For more information, visit deanzelinsky.com.