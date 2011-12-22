Guitar Maker Ed Roman Dead; Built Guitars for Ace Frehley, Ted Nugent

Guitar maker and luthier Ed Roman of Ed Roman Guitars in Las Vegas has died.

The news was issued this morning on his website, but his age and cause of death were not provided.

From his website:

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ed Roman. Ed Roman was a big personality. We understand that many people have questions regarding the circumstances surrounding his passing. His death however is still very recent, and is a heartbreaking shock to the family. We ask that you please be respectful of the sensitive nature involved with losing a loved one, and the mourning process that follows.

"We will remember him fondly and are keeping his legacy alive. We are conducting business as usual and all orders in process are on schedule, so keep the orders coming, and they will be addressed with the same quality, care and pride you have come to expect from all of us at Ed Roman.

"A more formal announcement from Lindsey Star Roman will be forthcoming. Thank you very much for your consideration."

Roman had been making guitars for more about 40 years. A fan site, KissFAQ.com, says his working relationship with Frehley dates to 1989 and included him making adjustments to one of Frehley’s Les Pauls.

Ed Roman Guitars calls itself "The World's Biggest and Best Online Guitar Resource." The retailer sells Roman-made guitars -- and pretty much every other brand you might be interested in.

The testimonials section of his website includes photos of Nugent, Leslie West, Keith Urban and Denny Laine of Paul McCartney & Wings holding Roman-built guitars.

For more about the Roman guitars and the store itself, check out the video below, which shows Guitar World cover star Billy Gibbons visiting the store and checking out the merchandise:

Photo: edroman.com