Michael Angelo-Batio dubs new Guitar Solo book “the most comprehensive book on guitar that has ever been written”

A new book from CEM Publishing, simply titled Guitar Solo, is putting in a good bid to become the most exhaustive guide on guitar solo technique to ever be assembled.

The no-nonsense tome – which clocks in at 1,100 pages and runs the gamut from basic music theory to advanced, genre-specific lead techniques – has reportedly won the endorsement of speed king Michael Angelo-Batio.

“This is the most comprehensive book on guitar that has ever been written,” says Batio in the publisher’s video. “This book it is literally THE ONE book that you can have that would be the dictionary of modern guitar.”

Guitar Solo certainly goes into a huge amount of depth and, while the price tag is a little steep ($99/99€) the sheer quantity of ideas and techniques explored within its pages would seem to be enough to keep the average guitarist very busy indeed. Probably until the point where they are no longer an average guitarist, in fact…

The book’s publishers have this to say about it: “It is incomparably packed with everything you need to develop your solo playing, consolidate it, or take it to the next level of your existing skills. With over 1,100 pages, everyone from beginners to advanced shredders will find information and inspiration to enhance their individual development.

“This book catapults you into practice with its endless wealth of notes, tabs, chord fingering diagrams, scales and keys. It invites, it inspires, it motivates you to immediately pick up your guitar and start practicing.”

(Image credit: CEM Publishing)

If you fancy getting your (soon to be overworked) hands on a copy of Guitar Solo, head to Sweetwater in the US, or Thomann in Europe.