Guitar World to Livestream Staind's 9/11 Benefit Show from NYC's Best Buy Theater Tonight

Tonight, GuitarWorld.com will livestream Staind's charity concert at the Best Buy Theater in New York City. The show, which starts at 9 p.m. EST, will benefit the families of 9/11 victims.

Tickets are priced at $9.11, and all revenue from the show will benefit the New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund, a charity organization.

“We wanted to create a meaningful event given the timing of our album release,” said Staind guitarist Mike Mushok, referring to the band's new self-titled album, which was released Tuesday, September 13, on Atlantic Records. “We have deliberately kept the ticket prices low as a way to send the important message that even a small contribution in these tough times can help the families of the heroes of 9/11 that still need our support.”

The mission of The New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund is to provide assistance to the families of New York City police officers, fire fighters, Port Authority police and EMS personnel who were killed in the line of duty.

"It is inspiring to have such a talented group of people stand with our charity," said Linda Giammona, the charity's director of development. "Staind is sending a message to their fans and their industry peers that everyone can make a difference if they choose."

