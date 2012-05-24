Guitar World Presents: Legends of Blues Guitar Now Available in the Apple Store

From the pages of Guitar World straight to your iPod, iPhone or iPod touch comes Legends of Blues Guitar, a brand new book celebrating all things blues guitar.

This comprehensive look at the major players in blues guitar features insightful and revealing interviews with great like Johnny Winter, Buddy Guy, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and other luminaries of the genre, as well as fact-packed historical pieces on greats like Albert King, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Freddie King.

Also included is a detailed examination of the making of Stevie Ray Vaughan's classic album, Couldn't Stand the Weather, featuring new commentary from Stevie's bandmates.

Legends of Blues guitar also comes with nearly 20 minutes of instructional video lessons with Guitar World's own Andy Aledort, who shows you everything you need to know to play in the style of Eric Clapton, Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Lee Hooker and other blues guitar greats.

Legends of Blues is now available in the Apple store for your iPad, iPhone and iPod touch. Pick it up at this location.