Guitar World welcomes Australian Guitar magazine

Following the recent acquisition of Australian Guitar magazine by our colleagues down at Future Publishing Australia, we're proud to announce that the highly-regarded Aussie music title will be joining us online right here at Guitar World.

Australian Guitar is widely respected in its home territory for the quality of its content and the expertise of its writers. Since 2001, it has been a landmark title for music lovers across the country, with a uniquely up-close-and-personal focus on artists and players alike. There's a few reasons it's remained one of the longest-lasting music publications in Australian history, and at the core of that is the authentic passion for the music – and the instruments behind it – its team holds dearly.

So what exactly does the addition of Australian Guitar mean for the Guitar World website, you may well ask.

Primarily, it means we'll be bringing you more expert reviews, features, interviews and news, all backed by a highly qualified team of Australian guitarists.

In the short term, we'll be migrating some of the most popular articles from Australian Guitar over to Guitar World, but in future you'll also find brand new articles from the AG team too.

We look forward to working alongside our antipodean colleagues to bring you even more stories on the instruments and industry we all love.

About Australian Guitar magazine

Australian Guitar is a bi-monthly music bible for guitar players and guitar fans. Jam-packed with the hottest interviews, the latest news, and must-have information on everything from DIY to the newest products and gear available locally and internationally.

It has grown to become Australia's biggest circulating music guide and an indispensable resource for every guitarist and music fanatic in tune with today’s scene.

Whether you're a professional player, a hobbyist, a weekend warrior or just a beginner, Australian Guitar has all the bases covered for local shredheads. But the AG team knows that there’s more to a muso’s life than just being a musician, so the magazine covers everything that goes along with a music-loving lifestyle.

In addition to world-class lessons, technique columns and tablature, you'll find a stack of must-read editorial – each issue is loaded with the hottest artist interviews, CD and concert reviews, and deep-dives into the latest and greatest in equipment.

Australian Guitar is published six times yearly and distributed Australia-wide in print and digital editions. Interested in subscribing? Click here for more info.