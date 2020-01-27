Subscribe to Australian Guitar

Australian Guitar is a bi-monthly music bible for guitar players and guitar fans. Jam-packed with the hottest interviews, the latest news, and must-have information on everything from DIY to the newest products and gear available locally and internationally.

It has grown to become Australia's biggest circulating music guide and an indispensable resource for every guitarist and music fanatic in tune with today’s scene.

Whether you're a professional player, a hobbyist, a weekend warrior or just a beginner, Australian Guitar has all the bases covered for local shredheads. But their team knows that there’s more to a muso’s life than just being a musician, so they cover everything that goes along with a music-loving lifestyle.

In addition to world-class lessons, technique columns and tablature, you'll find a stack of must-read editorial – each issue is loaded with the hottest artist interviews, CD and concert reviews, and deep-dives into the latest and greatest in equipment.

Australian Guitar is published six times yearly and distributed Australia-wide in print and digital editions.

These are our current subscription offers:

1-year subscription to Australian Guitar magazine (6 issues) | AU$55 (save AU$4.95) A subscription to Australian Guitar will keep you up-to-date with the hottest guitar-related news, reviews, events and guides to improve your playing skills. A yearly subscription includes six editions and saves you a total of AU$4.95 off the regular cover price.View Deal