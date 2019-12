Texas-based multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Guardian—who makes a habit of producing videos of his simultaneous guitar and keyboard shredding of classic songs—just released his "dual-shred" version of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper" for Halloween.

So is it a "trick" or a "treat"?

That's for you to decide after you watch the video below.

Guardian, 24, plays with his prog-metal band Immortal Guardian, as well as the EDM duo Fyer.