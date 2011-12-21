Guns N' Roses Frontman Axl Rose Talks about Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Perhaps the biggest question looming over the coming year is what will happen at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony between the members of Guns N' Roses.

It's anyone's guess as to what will happen, but Guns frontman Axl Rose recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times to shed a little light on his point of view. You can read a few excerpts below.

On his conflict with Slash: "It was really a fight with me and Slash. Izzy was doing the same thing, but the fight with me and Slash started the day I met him. He came in, popped my tape out and put his in and wanted me in his band. And I didn't want to join his band. We've had that war since Day 1."

On what the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame means: "I've got mixed emotions about what the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame actually really is, but at the same time, there's a lot of people — the fans — that it just means something to them, and they're happy. It's like you won the Heisman or something."

On his plans for the induction ceremony: "There is no plan yet. There really is no plan. We're still busy with this lineup. We're gonna be busy — we're gonna be busy all next year. We'll be putting out new stuff as soon as we can figure out what our deal is with labels, blah blah blah."