Gus G Releases Track-by-Track Preview Video for New Album, 'I Am the Fire'

Ozzy Osbourne/Firewind guitarist Gus G has posted a new track-by-track preview video for his upcoming solo album, I Am The Fire. The album will be released tomorrow, March 18, via Century Media Records.

The video, which you can check out below, features clips of every album track plus an interview with Gus G.

Here's an excerpt from our recent interview with Gus G.

You have a lot of special guests on this album. How did that come about?

I already knew I was going to work with Mats, but around the same time I sent a demo to Jeff Scott Soto, and we wrote the song "Summer Days" together. That was when I got the idea of bringing on a bunch of different people to collaborate with. The next person I spoke to was Jay Ruston about mixing the album, and it was through Jay that I was able to get a lot of the guest musicians to help me put it all together.

Let's discuss a few of the songs from the album, starting with the title track, "I Am the Fire."

I had written the music for the song but didn't have any vocals. Then someone suggested the band Devour the Day. I was just blown away by their work so I sent them the demo. A short time later they sent me back the lyrics and I just loved it. We then all met up together in LA and went in the studio.

"Blame It On Me."

I asked Mats if he had a cool rocker and he sent me the song. It has a really strong Scorpions vibe to it that I dug right away. It's very catchy.

