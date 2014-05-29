Gwar To Open Gwarbar This Summer In Richmond, VA

Gwar has announced plans to open a restaurant later this summer in Richmond, VA. Gwar is well known for their outrageous stage show, irreverent humor and head pounding music, but now they have turned their demented eye to the food service industry. Gwar has joined forces with Travis Croxton, Richmond's restaurateur of the year 2013, to bring the Gwarbar, one of the last goals of recently deceased frontman Oderus Urungus, to life

BalSac the Jaws of Death, Gwar's guitar player and also designer of the notoriously tasty "Gwar-B-Q Sauce", is bringing his knowledge of cuisine to the Gwarbar, and has designed a bill of fare that is sure to make man or aliens swoon with delight. "My mother taught me the endless secrets of intergalactic cooking," said the hulking form of Balsac as he sat down to a heaping platter of Gwar-B-Q. "And then I ate her."

An indiegogo campaign has been launched to help raise funds for the renovation of the current building into the Gwarbar. By contributing, one can earn anything from Gwar's undying scorn ($1) to a bar stool with your name on it at the bar ($1000)! You can help make the Gwarbar a reality by contributing here.

Gwar has solicited help and advice from many of their friends in the restaurant industry including Top Chef master Bryan Voltaggio, who said, "Obviously this place is going to be awesome! I can't wait for it to open!"