Gwar's Dave Brockie aka Oderus Urungus' Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Gwar's Dave Brockie — aka Oderus Urungus — has been revealed.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has announced that Brockie, who passed away March 23 in Richmond, Virginia, at 50, died of an accidental heroin overdose, CBS reports.

A public memorial for the lead singer will take place at the band's annual Gwar-B-Q August 16 in Richmond.

Brockie's death was announced in March by band manager Jack Flanagan, who wrote the following statement:

"It is with a saddened heart, that I confirm my dear friend Dave Brockie, artist, musician, and lead singer of GWAR passed away at approximately 6:50 p.m. EST Sunday, March 23, 2014. His body was found Sunday by his bandmate at his home in Richmond, VA. Richmond authorities have confirmed his death and next of kin has been notified. A full autopsy will be performed."