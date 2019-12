A pair of twins named Camille and Kennerly (and better known as the Harp Twins) have come up with a dual-harp cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell."

You can check it out below.

Camille and Kennerly also have covered Iron Maiden's "Fear of the Dark," Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters," Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" and other rock tunes on their 2013 album Harp Attack.