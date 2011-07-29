Harvest Unveil "Our Legacy," a New Track from 'Years of Defiance. Years of Disgust’

Metalcore pioneers Harvest and AOL’s Noisecreep.com have unveiled a new track from the band’s upcoming 7-inch, "Years of Defiance. Years of Disgust." The track, "Our Legacy," can be heard at this link.

Originally formed in 1994, the band is back in action with a new vinyl 7-inch being released physically and digitally with Good Fight Music on August 2, titled "Years of Defiance. Years of Disgust."

The 7-inch will feature two new songs, as well as the last unreleased track written in 1999 ("Torture Inhibition") and a new version of a song that was originally released on a 7-inch compilation ("Soul Burn"). A digital version of the 7-inch will include a new version of the song "Conditioned" as a bonus track, available only through iTunes.

Harvest is Dave Walker (vocals), Dan Zimmerman (guitar), Adam Patterson (drums), Jon Mcaab (bass) and Mike Duffy (guitar).

"Years of Defiance. Years of Disgust." will be offered in two different limited color pressings, white and clear.

Tracklisting:

Years of Defiance

1. Our Legacy

2. Death is Not Enough

Years of Disgust

1. Torture Inhibition

2. Soul Burn

For more information on Harvest, visit:

facebook.com/harvesthc

twitter.com/harvesthardcore

harvesthc.com