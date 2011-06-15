Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta: Details of Solo Album, Guest List Revealed

Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed and Kingdom of Sorrow fame will be releasing his first solo record, simply titled Jasta, on July 26 via eOne Music.

The album has been many years in the making, as Jasta began recording tracks for the album in 2008.

"They didn't really fit with Hatebreed or Kingdom of Sorrow," he says, "plus those recipes are so successful that I wouldn't want to try and change them or switch them around.

"Basically, I'm just doing this record for fun," he added.

Jasta will be on tour this summer with Kingdom of Sorrow during the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival.

The tracklisting (with guest artists) for Jasta:

'Walk That Path Alone'

'Mourn The Illusion'

'Screams From The Sanctuary'

'Nothing They Say'

'Anthem Of The Freedom Fighter'

'Something You Should Know' (featuring Phil Labonte of All That Remains)

'Set You Adrift'

'Enslaved, Dead or Depraved' (featuring Randy Blythe of Lamb of God)

'With A Resounding Voice' (featuring Tim Lambesis of As I Lay Dying)

'The Fearless Must Endure' (featuring Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society)

'Heart Of A Warrior' (featuring Mike Vallely)

'Death Bestowed' (featuring Mark Morton of Lamb Of God)

Jasta has released a new webisode offering descriptions of a few new tracks off his debut record. He breaks down "Mourn The Illusion," "The Fearless Must Endure" (featuring Zakk Wylde) and "Walk That Path Alone." View the webisode below: