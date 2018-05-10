Hear 14 Megadeth Songs with the Guitar and Bass Parts Swapped

A couple months back, we told you about a video where someone—YouTube guitarist Danilo Vicari—took the guitar and bass parts of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" and swapped them. Now, another YouTuber—Andriy Vasylenko, with the help of Denis Pauna—has taken the same concept and applied it to 14 different Megadeth songs.

Vasylenko also recently did a guitar/bass "swap" video for Metallica, switching up the parts for 17 different songs, including "Suicide & Redemption," "The Call of Ktulu" and "For Whom the Bell Tolls."

You can check out the Megadeth video above.

For more of Vasylenko's videos, stop by his YouTube channel.