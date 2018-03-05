Hear "Sweet Child O' Mine" with the Guitar and Bass Parts Swapped

Danilo Vicari is one of several young YouTube guitarists whose videos have been doing particularly well with the coveted four- to 12-string demographic. Recently, he kicked off a series of videos where he plays classic songs—but with the guitar and bass parts swapped. For example, picture John Lennon's opening guitar riff to the Beatles' "I Feel Fine" played on bass—and then Paul McCartney's bass part played on guitar. I think you get the idea.

Anyway, Vicari has done guitar/bass "swap" videos for Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Snow (Hey Oh)"—but the song that truly gets the point across is Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," which you can watch above.

Most of the original song gets the "swapped" treatment, including the iconic opening riff, of course, and a portion of the solo, which ramps up around the 1:53 mark. No, Vicari doesn't play Slash's spontaneous, shreddy solo bits on bass, but it's still worth checking out—and the views and positive comments are piling up as we speak. Note that there are no vocals, so feel free to sing along (or do whatever you want).

For more of Vicari's videos, visit his YouTube channel.