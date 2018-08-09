Hear Dave Grohl's New 23-Minute Instrumental, "Play"

Dave Grohl has premiered "Play," a new 23-minute solo piece in which Grohl plays seven different instruments.

"Play" features prominently in a mini-documentary of the same name. Directed by Grohl, with help from his Sonic Highways collaborator Mark Monroe, the film celebrates the rewards and challenges of dedicating ones life to playing and mastering a musical instrument. You can watch the film, and hear the accompanying song, above.

“Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening… and when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out," Grohl said of the song.

"And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.”

"Play" will also be available on limited-edition vinyl on September 28. You can preorder that right here.