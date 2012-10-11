Hear "Doom and Gloom," The Rolling Stones' First New Song in Seven Years

This morning, The Rolling Stones released their new single, "Doom and Gloom," their first new song together in seven years. The track is available now at iTunes.

The Don Was-produced song, which kicks off with a Sticky Fingers-worthy Keith Richards riff, was recorded in Paris earlier this year. It will be included on the band's upcoming GRRR! Greatest Hits album, which will be available November 13.

That album features another new song recorded in Paris, "One More Shot," not to mention a collection of hits that represent the band's 50 years in action.

The Stones are expected to play two shows later this year — one in Brooklyn and one in London. However, according to Rolling Stone, the band's touring sax player, Bobby Keys, expects there will be more shows added at some point.

The Rolling Stones will release a new career-spanning documentary, Crossfire Hurricane, which will air on HBO November 15.

Check out the lyric video to "Doom and Gloom" below.