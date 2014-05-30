Hear "Horrors," Marty Friedman's New Collaboration with Jason Becker

Marty Friedman is streaming another track from his new album, Inferno, which was released May 27 through Prosthetic Records.

You can check out "Horrors" — Friedman's collaboration with this former Cacophony bandmate Jason Becker — below.

As guitar fans know, Becker now suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and can no longer play guitar. As a result, Friedman brought in guitarist Ewan Dobson to cover the parts Becker wrote.

"There’s a little acoustic interlude in the song, and it’s one of those Jason specialty-type things," says Friedman in the June 2014 issue of Guitar World. "And Jason wrote the part, because he writes with his eyes and with the computer. It was a really wonderful piece of music, and then I wrote a part to that.

"Then I had a guy named Ewan Dobson come in and actually play the parts on acoustic guitar. And he really nailed it. It’s just like Jason is there on the album. It sounds like his phrasing, it sounds like his playing. It fits in exactly as we would have done it in Cacophony.

"And actually, this is the first 'cacophonic' collaboration we’ve done since we were in the band together. So it’s definitely one of the most intense moments on the record. The song stinks of Jason and myself. Or maybe it just stinks. [laughs] But it was an absolute pleasure to work together again."