Hear It Now: Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Debuts Track from New Project, Primal Rock Rebellion

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith has just premiered a new track online, part of a new project called Primal Rock Rebellion. You can stream "I See Lights" below.

The project also features former SikTh front-man Mikee Goodman.

"It was interesting doing this album with Mikee not least because we have quite different influence," said Smith of the collaboration. "I was really pleased with the way it turned out. It has a really fresh feel to it."

Goodman adds: "This album takes you on a really deep and colourful journey, lyrically and musically. Adrian and I were both very open to experimenting with each others' musical styles and influences, which we feel created something new and exciting."

Primal Rock Rebellion will release their debut album February 27 via Spinefarm Records.

I See Lights by PrimalRockRebellion