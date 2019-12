We're pleased to present to you Mushroomhead's new single, "Come On," from the band's forthcoming album, Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children (Megaforce Records), which will hit streets on September 28, 2010. "['Come On' will] surprise people by being very melodic, yet with a crushing undertone," says drummer Skinny. "It feels really good this time around. The album is less ambient and heavier, yet retains that creepy Mushroomhead dynamic." Check out this track below: