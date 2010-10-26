Hear It Now: Rare Control Denied Track "Breaking the Broken"

Listen to this 1999 demo featuring Death/Control Denied mainman Chuck Schuldiner on vocals, from the Control Denied 'Fragile Art of Existence' reissue, out today on Relapse Records.

Get your copy of the two-disc set here, and check out the deluxe three-disc set, limited to 1,000 copies, here. CONTROL DENIED ‘The Fragile Art of Existence’ Deluxe 3-Disc Re-Issue track list: Disc 1: 1. Consumed 2. Breaking The Broken 3. Expect The Unexpected 4. What If...? 5. When The Link Becomes Missing 6. Believe 7. Cut Down 8. The Fragile Art Of Existence Disc 2: 1. Consumed (1999 Demos) 2. When The Link Becomes Missing (1999 Demos) 3. The Fragile Art Of Existence (1999 Demos) 4. Breaking The Broken (1999 Demos) 5. Breaking The Broken (1999 Demos) w/ Chuck Schuldiner on Vocals 6. Believe (1997 Demo) 7. What If…? (1997 Demo) 8. Cut Down (1997 Demo) 9. Tune Of Evil (Comedy Demo) Disc 3: 1. What If...? (1996 Demos) 2. Cut Down (1996 Demos) 3. Expect The Unexpected (1996 Demos) 4. Believe (1996 Demos) 5. The Fragile Art Of Existence (1996 Demos) 6. What If...? (1996 Demos) 7. Expect The Unexpected (1996 Demos) w/ Chuck Schuldiner on Vocals 8. What If...? (1996 Demos) w/ Chuck Schuldiner on Vocals 9. Cut Down (1996 Demos) w/ Chuck Schuldiner on Vocals