Hear Jack White's New Single, "Sixteen Saltines"

Jack White is streaming a new song, "Sixteen Saltines," right now, and you can hear it below.

"Sixteen Saltines" is the second single from White's forthcoming debut solo album, Blunderbuss, out April 24 on Third Man Records/Columbia.

You might remember the song from White's March 3 appearance on Saturday Night Live, when he also performed "Love Interruption."

White is playing select headline and festival dates leading up to Blunderbuss' release, including a headlining set at the Third Man Records Texas Stand-Off, the label's first official South By Southwest (SXSW) showcase, on Friday, March 16 at The Stage on Sixth in Austin, Texas. See below for a full list of dates.

JACK WHITE ON TOUR

03/13 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre +

03/15 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom +

03/16 - Austin, TX - The Stage on Sixth (Third Man Records Texas Stand-Off with Karen Elson, John Reilly & Friends, White Rabbits, Reggie Watts, Pujol, Lanie Lane, The Black Belles, Electric Guest, Natural Child, Purling Hiss)

05/18-20 - Gulf Shores, AL - The Hangout Music Fest

05/26 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge Amphitheater - Sasquatch!

06/23-24 - Hackney Marshes, London, UK - Radio 1's Hackney Weekend

06/29 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

07/01 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennes

07/27-29 - Niigata, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival